Names released in Conehatta homicide case

The homicide victims found in the Conehatta community Mar. 4 were identified as 26-year-old...
The homicide victims found in the Conehatta community Mar. 4 were identified as 26-year-old Breanna Strickland and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Goolsby.(WLBT)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:08 PM CST
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Thursday released the names of two women found dead in the Conehatta community Mar. 4.

They were identified as 26-year-old Breanna Strickland and 21-year-old Kaitlyn Goolsby.

MBCI said the homicide investigation is ongoing and involves the FBI, Choctaw Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Newton County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone who has information about the crime is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 601-635-4401, the Choctaw Police Department at 601-656-5711 or the FBI at 601-948-5000.

