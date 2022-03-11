Numerous weather alerts are in effect for our area tonight through Sunday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today, the weather will start transitioning from a “spring” feel to “winter’s chill” by Saturday morning. Most of your Friday looks dry with partly-mainly cloudy skies, and highs will reach the upper 70s. However, an area of low pressure moves into our area this evening along with a cold front, and these features will bring us a mixed bag of weather.

After 6pm, rain becomes likely for the entire area. Expect moderate to heavy rain, and there’s a small chance for a strong storm that could bring a damaging wind threat (mainly south of I-20). Otherwise, severe weather isn’t expected. Rainfall estimates of up to .5″ are possible. Then, after 11pm, much colder air races in and meets up with the moisture. So, there will be a transition from rain to snow overnight as lows flirt with the freezing mark.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for locations north of I-20 (including Neshoba, Kemper, and Sumter counties in our area). This means there could be slick roads (especially over bridges and overpasses) due to light snow accumulations up to 1″. Along & near I-20 (Newton, Lauderdale, Clarke counties), snow is expected, but it won’t last too long. There may be a dusting on elevated areas & grassy surfaces.

The wind will also increase with this system by tonight. So, a Wind Advisory is in effect for our entire area Saturday. Sustained winds will be over 20mph and gusts will be over 30mph. This will surely blow around anything not tied down. So, make sure to secure loose items on your property today! The wind plus cold will give some bone-chilling wind chills. Saturday morning, wind chills will be in the teens & low 20s. Saturday afternoon, wind chills will be in the low-mid 30s, but actual temps will be in the 40s. Thankfully, there will be some sunshine on Saturday to help counteract the cold.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for our area both Saturday morning and Sunday morning. This means that temps will be cold enough to damage any flowers or other tender vegetation that’s exposed. So, make sure to cover up or bring inside your sensitive plants today before the temps drop. Thankfully, but Sunday afternoon highs will rebound nicely to near 60 degrees.

Next week, Monday brings mid-upper 60s with only isolated showers. However, our next storm system will bring us inclement weather Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.