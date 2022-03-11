Advertisement

Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before gun fight with deputies at RDC

(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren, C.J. LeMaster and Josh Carter
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones says a woman is dead following a shooting near the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

The incident involved at least three deputies. The woman was armed at the time and was located between the RDC and the Hinds County Work Center, Jones said.

Jones confirmed that a weapon and a Ford F-150 were stolen from a JPS school Friday around 11:30 a.m.

Moments later, Clinton police and the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department were notified that a woman in a Ford F-150 was driving erratically.

The vehicle arrived near the Raymond Detention Center and the woman stated that she was there to get someone out of jail. She was armed with an automatic pistol.

Deputies repeatedly told the woman to drop her weapon. She would soon fire shots and three of the deputies returned fire.

“There were shots fired - there was an exchange of gunfire between the deputies and this armed female. As a result, the female was fatally wounded. She is deceased here at the scene,” he said. “There are no detention officers involved.”

When asked why all three deputies returned fire, Jones said “these deputies are trained to neutralize... a threat” and that he was thankful for their quick response.

The identity of the woman has not been made public. No deputies were injured during the shooting. The deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

“Both the RDC and the Work Center along with all detainees are secure,” Jones said. “Neither facility was compromised and the shooting occurred on County Farm Road”

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation.

