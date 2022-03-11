Advertisement

USM high jumper has sights set high

University of Southern Mississippi high jumper Corvell Todd will be competing in his second,...
University of Southern Mississippi high jumper Corvell Todd will be competing in his second, consecutive NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships.(University of Southern Mississippi)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST
From the University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi’s Corvell Todd may have his sights set high heading into Saturday’s NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

But, hey, what did you expect from a high jumper who has soared as a Golden Eagle the past two years?

Todd finished fifth in the 2021 Indoors with a jump of 7 feet, 3 inches, at the Birmingham (Ala.) CrossPlex complex.

Todd went 7 feet, 3 3/4 inches, a few weeks ago at the very same facility to win the event at the Conference USA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

“Corvell is coming off a personal best at the Conference USA championships and is in great form,” USM head coach Jon Stuart said. “He’s taken all the right steps to prepare himself for the opportunity that’s in front of him.”

The high jump is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The meet will be streamed on ESPN3 and can be found by clicking here.

Todd, a Byhalia, Miss., native, enters the competition with the fourth-best mark in the country.

“It’s a venue that he’s familiar with, so we’re excited to see what he can accomplish,” Stuart said.

The most recent C-USA crown was Todd’s second in as many years, putting him in the same rarefied group as former USM standout Eric Richards with multiple high jump titles.

