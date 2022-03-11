Advertisement

VIDEO: Nebraska police cruiser smashed by semi during snowstorm

NSP Cruiser Cam video shows the moment of impact when a semi hit the cruiser. The trooper saw the out-of-control semi and was able to get out of the way.
By 10/11 NOW and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:22 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) - Newly released video shows the moment of impact when an out-of-control semitruck slammed into a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser during a snowstorm in December 2021.

NSP said Trooper James Roberts was responding to a crash between a semi and an SUV near Elm Creek on Interstate 80 the evening of Dec. 10.

While responding to that crash, Roberts had parked his patrol unit in the median.

Another semi then jack-knifed while approaching the crash scene and struck the patrol unit, totaling it.

“Incredible job by Trooper Roberts to stay alert, recognize the oncoming danger, and get himself and others out of the way,” the State Patrol said in a social media post Thursday.

The vehicle smashed into the cruiser from behind. Roberts had been in front of his vehicle.

The moment of impact happened about six seconds after the trooper ran out of the way.

Roberts was not injured, nor was the semi driver.

“We are extremely thankful our trooper was not injured. This incident could have been tragic,” Col. John Bolduc said in a press release issued shortly after the incident. “This is a prime example of why we plead with motorists to slow down in winter driving conditions.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaunna Reynolds and Austin Harrell
MBI lists person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide
The homicide victims found in the Conehatta community Mar. 4 were identified as 26-year-old...
Names released in Conehatta homicide case
Sheriff: Armed woman wanted to get someone out of jail before gun fight with deputies at RDC
A food truck park could be operating in downtown Meridian in the next two months.
Food truck park coming to Meridian this year
“... if I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘squalid’ conditions; 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated he favors bringing in outside management and...
As companies leave Russia, their assets could be seized
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russia strikes near Ukrainian capital; port city under siege
A man walks through Church Street Marketplace during a snowstorm, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in...
Late winter storm bringing snow to US South, Northeast
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50
Five West Point cadets possibly overdose on fentanyl during spring break, according to a...
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Florida