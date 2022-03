2022 Miss Hospitality for Meridian, Lauderdale County selected

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian and Lauderdale County each have a new Miss Hospitality for 2022.

Sarah Paige Shirley is Meridian’s Miss Hospitality. Nealy Gilmore is this year’s Lauderdale County Miss Hospitality. Four young ladies competed Friday at Merrehope.

Also in attendance was Clarke County’s Miss Hospitality Jacy Waltman.

Miss Hospitality representatives are tourism ambassadors and are involved in many projects benefiting their areas throughout the year.

