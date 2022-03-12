BSB: MSU’s Clark, Johnson Shine in 11-2 Win Over Princeton

STARKVILLE – No. 23 Mississippi State (8-7) scored runs in six separate innings and used a 10-strikeout performance by starter Preston Johnson to take the series opener over Princeton (0-9) by a score of 11-2 on Friday (March 11) at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

After Princeton led off the game with a solo home run, State’s offense responded in the bottom half of the first thanks to a three-run home run by Kellum Clark, who would later drive in four more runs on a double and another three-run bomb. The Dawgs never looked back from there, scoring runs in the second, third, fifth, sixth and eighth innings for the nine-run victory. Clark finished the night 3-for-5 at the plate with two home runs, a double, and seven runs batted in against the Tigers.

Game two of the series between MSU and Princeton has been postponed until Sunday due to inclement weather in the Starkville area. The Dawgs and Tigers will play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m. with the two teams scheduled to play a nine-inning and seven-inning contest at Dudy Noble Field in Starkville. The second game of the doubleheader will start approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of the 11 a.m. contest. Tickets for both games originally scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will be valid all day Sunday.

Johnson (2-0) started on the mound for the Dawgs and earned the win after tossing six full innings while striking out a career-high 10 batters. Johnson allowed two runs on six hits and walked just two batters in the outing. Pico Kohn came on in relief and pitched two scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out three. Drew Talley closed out the game in the ninth, allowing two hits and striking out two.

At the plate, Mississippi State totaled 13 hits in the game compared to 10 by Princeton. In addition to Clark’s performance at the dish, Brad Cumbest was 2-for-5 with a double and home run, while Luke Hancock and Kamren James each tallied two hits apiece in the win. Lane Forsythe drove in two runs on a double in the third, while Logan Tanner also had a hit and RBI for the Dawgs.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.