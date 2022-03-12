Advertisement

Cole’s Law signed by Miss. Gov.

Cara Sims is thankful for the new law that passed after two years of fighting.
Cole's Law passed
Cole's Law passed(Mia Monet)
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Cara Sims spent the last three years fighting for “Cole’s Law” to become legislation.

Last week, her dream became a reality when Gov. Tate Reeves signed the bill into law.

For those who don’t remember, Cole’s Law prohibits medical providers from denying an individual with a disability an organ transplant, solely on the basis of a disability.

Sims says this win is not just for her and her son, it’s for everybody.

“This is every person with a disability. This is their law. It’s not just for my son, it’s for all of them. It’s been a long time coming, and I’m just so happy that it finally passed and that every Mississippian with a disability is protected under this law,” said Sims.

