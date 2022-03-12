MBI lists person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has listed Austin Harrell as a person of interest in a double homicide that happened in Newton County March 4.

Shaunna Reynolds is believed to be traveling with Harrell. They are known around Meridian and are still believed to be in Mississippi.

Harrell currently has a pending felony arrest warrant for arson.

If you have any information about the double homicide or Harrell‘s and Reynold’s location, contact the MBI at 601-482-1085 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 601-635-4401.

