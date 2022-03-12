Mississippi State announces Sam Purcell as new women's basketball coach.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State athletics announced Sam Purcell as the new women’s basketball coach Saturday afternoon.

This is the ninth head coach to take over the Bulldogs. Purcell is viewed as one of the most respected Division I recruiters in America.

MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen said in the press release, “During our search, Sam Purcell routinely emerged as one of the nation’s elite recruiters and more importantly, a terrific fit to lead our program,” Cohen said. “Sam has been an integral part of some of the most successful teams in women’s basketball. He is creative, meticulous, and has shown a proven ability to recruit the nation’s top talent and develop student-athletes. Sam is synonymous with the Mississippi State culture and understands the deep meaning of family. We are confident that Sam will elevate every facet of our program. We are pleased to welcome him, his wife Meghan, and his three daughters Reese, Rylee and Reagan to the Mississippi State family.”

Purcell has 19 years of women’s basketball coaching experience including his most recent time with the University of Louisville. He has a career record of 495-193 in his 19 years.

The Bulldogs did end the 2021-22 season 15-14 overall.

