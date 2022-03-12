Quitman High School broadcasting program participates in recruitment fair

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Former students in the Quitman High School broadcasting program spoke to students about what they learned as broadcasting students. One former student talked about the class being important to his development.

“Personally, I know how much the program has helped me and developed me as a person. I feel like if I have any opportunity at all that I can take to help these kids do the same thing, I will take it,” said Jalend Satcher, former broadcasting student.

They talked about the class being helpful in preparing for their future and told students what they can look forward to if they decide to take the class.

“One thing you should definitely look forward to is the bonds you can make in the classroom. The people you meet are people you will pretty much have with you throughout the rest of your life, honestly,” said Randy Dase, former broadcasting student.

“What they can look forward to in broadcasting, I’d say definitely getting over little fears of taking pictures or something like that. Just getting over that fear or just getting out of your comfort zone. Just seeing life from different lenses,” said Satcher.

They also shared their favorite parts of the program as students.

“My favorite part about doing broadcasting personally, was the bonds that I made and like the things that I learned not just with a camera but from behind it as well. Catching like so many different perspectives of different people and like different ideas. Bringing those all to life. That was just real nice to me,” said Satcher.

