Rain & snow Friday night will be followed by cold & wind Saturday

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Winter Weather Advisory includes Neshoba, Kemper, Winston, Noxubee, and Leake counties in Mississippi until 6 AM Saturday and for Sumter, Greene, Hale, and Pickens counties until 9 AM Saturday. Limited snow accumulation and slippery roads are most likely to be an issue within the advisory area.

Rain Tonight Changes To Snow In Spots

Rain will increase starting between 6 PM and 8 PM this evening. Widespread heavy rain is likely through about midnight. Rain will fade between midnight and 2 AM. Colder air will chase the rain out, and if the colder air can get here fast enough, a brief change from rain to snow will happen. It won’t happen everywhere, and the potential for snow will end by 3 AM.

Cold & Wind To Follow

The bigger deal than the little bit of snow part of our area gets will be the intense cold that follows. Saturday morning’s low temperature will be near 30 degrees. Saturday’s high will be just 42 degrees. Wind will be gusting to 30-35 mph, so wind chills will be 10 degrees or more lower than those temperatures.

Damaging Hard Freeze Likely Saturday Night - Sunday Morning

A hard freeze is likely Saturday night and Sunday morning. Temperatures will bottom out in the low-to-mid 20s. Damage to outdoor plants and pipes is likely if precautions are not taken. Outdoor animals should be moved indoors for warmth.

