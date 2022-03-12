Selma to Montgomery march sheds light on voting rights push

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The final leg of the Selma to Montgomery March wrapped up Friday morning on the steps of the Capitol. Leaders from around the country spoke at a rally focused on energizing foot soldiers and marchers to continue their fight for better access to the ballot box.

“We’ve been here since Sunday, and we’ve been here every year for Jubilee because we believe in voting rights,” said Janai Nelson with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

And that’s why marchers finished their walk up Dexter Avenue to the steps of the Capitol where they say 57 years later, on the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” they must continue to march on for the right to vote.

“The South did not lose the war. They may have lost the battle, but they did not lose the war,” said Faya Rose, organizer of the march. “That’s why we’re still fighting for the right to vote.”

Leaders echoed this statement. Many of them said that this movement is what will bring change.

“We have an opportunity to shape this country to be what it has never been: a place that allows us to thrive, a place that allows us to share power, a place that honors the dignity of those who built this democracy,” said Nelson.

The importance of building a stronger democracy is that it will be inherited by future generations.

“I pass the baton to you, and I’m asking for you to fight not for my rights, not for your rights, but your children’s,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Jackson.

Leaders encouraged attendees to continue the march back to their homes and to create a clearer path to the ballot box.

People from all over the country did the Selma to Montgomery march. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

