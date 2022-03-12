Advertisement

Will Wade out as LSU men’s basketball coach, reports say

LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple reports.
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple media reports.

The news first was reported by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, who also said the Tigers have tapped assistant Kevin Nickelberry to serve as interim head coach.

The report soon was followed by confirmation tweets from other reporters.

The university later confirmed the decision in a joint statement from President William Tate and athletic director Scott Woodward. They said the program had “operated under an exhausting shroud of negativity.”

The firing comes the day after LSU was bounced from the Southeastern Conference Tournament by Arkansas, 79-67, in a quarterfinal game.

The university also fired associate head coach Bill Armstrong and named assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry as interim head coach. LSU has gone 22-11 this season and is likely to receive a bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Wade’s firing comes after LSU received an NCAA notice of allegations, which outlined alleged violations in Wade’s program.

