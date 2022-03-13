Church giving free food to students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local church is holding a food giveaway during spring break called “feeding the youth”.

The event will be held at First Apostolic Church located at 2010 Mosby Road in Meridian. Pastor Pearl Huggins said the idea came about when she decided to celebrate her spring break by feeding students. The giveaway is a three-day event that will start Tuesday from 11 in the morning until 12:30 in the afternoon.

“I really would like to feed at least 100 students every day, and I am going to be prepared to do that. The Lord gave me that number a few weeks ago that we wanted to reach 100 people this year for the Kingdom of God. If I can feed them, then I am reaching them. You can pick them up during your lunch hour, bring them by, pick their lunch up and take them back home however you want to do it. I really would love to serve you and your children this week,” Pastor Pearl Huggins.

Students 18 and under can get a free meal. The giveaway is from Tuesday through Wednesday, starting at 11 in the morning.

