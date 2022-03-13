Freeze warning for Saturday night into Sunday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a cold cold night Friday night and it is only going to get colder Saturday night and into Sunday morning, all of us are under a freeze warning. Obviously what comes with a freeze warning is freezing temperatures, the coldest that we are going to get Saturday into Sunday morning is 22 degrees for everyone is our viewing area. That is cold enough to damage pipes and outdoor plants and you pets can get pretty cold too.

We are almost out of the winter but Saturday night shows exactly why we need to stay vigilant. Make sure you are dressing accordingly if you need to spend any time outside, bring your pets in and limit their outdoor exposure, and remember space heaters should never ever be left unattended, keep an eye on them and make sure they are not near anything flammable.

Our peak wind gusts through the state approached tropical storm level gusts Saturday and I am sure we were all feeling it. We hit about 38 miles per hour here in Meridian which is just under tropical storm levels and Hattiesburg and Mobile hit 40 and 50 miles per hour is tropical storm level gusts. This is bringing is a pretty big chill from our colder neighbors up north in Canada putting all of us in a freeze warning. We will get as low as 22 degrees over night as we cool real quick our coldest hours will be between four and six in the morning on Sunday. As for Sunday as a whole we start really cold and below freezing but will warm up into the 50s by noon and push the higher end of 50 by four PM and that will be our high for the day, 59 degrees.

Get ready to set those clocks forward because we are about to welcome Spring a week from Sunday! I know we are all sad about losing that hour of sleep at 2 AM tonight but I know I am looking forward to having that sun out later in the evening. Now, a look at your forecast for the coming week. Monday and Tuesday we return to the upper 60s but so will the rain on Tuesday, it does not look like anything in terms of sever weather but there is a 70% chance of rain and showers for many of us. We will warm to the 70s for the rest of the week and stay there. It will be primarily sunny. What we are watching the most is Friday, right now just a 40% chance of rain but it does have the potential of bringing storms, we will be monitoring this as it gets closer for any indications of severe weather.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.