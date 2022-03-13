Advertisement

Jackson State’s women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament again

JSU's Keshuana Luckett holds up Jackson State's NCAA Tournament bid after the Tigers beat Alabama State 101-80 and clinch their back to back SWAC title.(WLBT Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Jackson State’s women’s basketball team dominated Alabama State to clinch the SWAC Championship 101-80.

JSU had six players score in double digits. Miya Crump was one of the six and she scored a season high of 22 total points.

The Tigers become the first team to win back to back SWAC tournament championship since Alabama State did it in 2015 and 2016.

Jackson State has now won 37 consecutive games against teams in the SWAC, including games from last season.

JSU punches their ticket to the NCAA tournament and await their opponent.

