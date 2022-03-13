Jackson State’s women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament again

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTOK) - Jackson State’s women’s basketball team dominated Alabama State to clinch the SWAC Championship 101-80.

JSU had six players score in double digits. Miya Crump was one of the six and she scored a season high of 22 total points.

The Tigers become the first team to win back to back SWAC tournament championship since Alabama State did it in 2015 and 2016.

Jackson State has now won 37 consecutive games against teams in the SWAC, including games from last season.

JSU punches their ticket to the NCAA tournament and await their opponent.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.