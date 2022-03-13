Advertisement

Lauderdale County School District organizes spending

LCSD is using a program called Glimpse to analyze school spending.
By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is using a program from a company called Glimpse that analyzes school spending.

Glimpse provides insight into how well the school district is aligning resources with students’ needs and how investments made in the classroom are affecting student results.

Educators said this will help manage the district’s financial affairs, which are vital given the financial climate.

The district has started a year trial with the program and will begin its analysis during Spring Break.

“Glimpse will help us to look at the resources of those educational programs we are using. They will look at classes that students take. They will help us identify what helps prepare our students the best and produce the best student outcomes. It lets us focus on the money that we are asking to spend annually. It makes us be better stewards of that money,” said LCSD Superintendent Dr. John Mark Cain.

The district approved this program during it’s last board meeting.

