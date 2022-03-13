Local church spreading love

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People at an apartment complex in Meridian got a surprise visit from a local church.

The Meridian Manor Apartments was filled with songs of praise and smiles of joy. Members of the Free Gospel Temple Apostolic Church went to the complex to spread love. This is one of its missions to reach people outside of their congregation.

They wore T-shirts that said Rise Up which means to stand up against fear, worry, addiction and anxiety. This is an event that the church has been doing for 12 years.

“This is our outreach. We are trying to take the church outside the four walls and reach our neighborhoods. The church is not inside the four walls; it is outside it. We plan to reach out to our city by going outside the four walls,” said Pastor David Lloyd.

