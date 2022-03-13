Person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Two people are in custody after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation listed Austin Harrell as a person of interest in a double homicide that happened in Newton County on March 4. Officials said Shaunna Reynolds was traveling with Harrell.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said Harrell and Reynolds were taken into custody after they were found in the city of Newton Saturday morning.

Harrell currently has a pending felony arrest warrant for arson.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.