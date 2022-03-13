Sunday marks 2 years since Alabama’s first COVID-19 case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Sunday will mark a grim anniversary. Two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic became a part of life in Alabama.

It was March 13, 2020. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced the state’s first COVID-19 case after a Montgomery County resident tested positive. ADPH said they had traveled outside the state. The patient was treated at Baptist Medical Center East and later released.

Alabama was the second to last state in the country to report a case behind West Virginia.

In response to the first case, Alabama took precautions. Schools made the move to virtual learning. Restaurants and hair salons closed their doors. The state’s first official COVID-19-related death was reported on March 25, 2020. According to ADPH, the patient, a Jackson County resident, had underlying health problems and died at an out-of-state facility.

In the two years since, more than 1.2 million cases have been reported in Alabama, ADPH reported Friday. Of those, more than 18,000 have died, almost 80% of whom were people over 65-years-old.

The rapid spread of the disease was met with rapid advancements in medical research, resulting in several highly affective vaccines. So far, more than 2.8 million of Alabama’s 5 million residents have gotten one or more doses of the vaccine. About 2.3 million of those Alabamians have completed their vaccine series.

There have been several spikes, and the terms “Delta” and “Omicron” may remain on residents’ minds for the rest of their lives.

Two years into the pandemic, there is some respite. Alabama, and much of the rest of the nation, continue to see a downward trend in the spread of new COVID cases.

Alabama’s test positivity has fallen to 3.5% and hospitals are treating around 290 COVID inpatients.

Two years later, almost the state’s people, and its economy, appear to have returned to a familiar way of life seen before the pandemic came to Alabama.

