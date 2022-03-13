Tigers end their season in round one of NCAA DII south region tournament

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WTOK) - The number sixth seeded West Alabama Tigers took on the number three seed, Embry Riddle in round one of the DII South region tournament.

The Eagles would jump out to an early lead dominating 30-10 at one point in the first half. UWA would be able to start a comeback after halftime to cut the lead to three.

The second half rally would not be enough to hold off Embry Riddle. The Tigers lose in round one of the DII tournament 82-60.

Shardarrion Allen and Justin Allison led the Tigers with 15 total points. Allison also had 10 rebounds and hit the 1,000 point mark. Robert Davis ended his career with the Tigers with 10 total points.

UWA finishes their season as the GSC regular season out right champions with a 24-7 overall record.

