Advertisement

Tigers testing QB’s during 2022 Red and White spring game

Tigers show excitement for new football season during 2022 Red and White Spring game.
Tigers show excitement for new football season during 2022 Red and White Spring game.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Without veteran quarterback Jack McDaniels in the shot gun for the 2022 season, the Tigers got their first look at some of the potential QB’s to lead the way in the fall.

Jackson Abbott, Jake Corken, Gavin Griffin and Preston Rice all rotated in the quarterback position.

“We’ve got three really that are battling and nobody has really jumped out and took the reigns of it yet,” said head coach Brett Gilliland. “Preston Rice, Gavin Griffin and Jake Corkren are all battling for it. Jackson Abbot is doing a good job for it as well. It’s still a battle. It’s very much competition. They are all doing somethings well. They all have to command the offense and move drives down the field a little bit bitter and that’s not always on them. But obviously in the quarterback position it gets the praise and the blame a lot. They are all doing some good things. Just ready to see who is going to rise above the rest of them.”

There were a few fans out in the stadium for the game. The action kicked off around 10 A.M. and finished around 12:30 P.M.

Coach Gilliland said, “It was not the best weather. You know, the sun was out but it was really cold and windy but I thought we handled that well. I though we competed at times. The best thing about it. Like I just told them, we’ve got a lot to clean up and we’ve got two more practices to do that. There was a lot of good things that happened but there’s a lot of things we’ll be able to teach on and grow. But the new guys that have just joined us, we’ve got a lot of new guys in different spots so they’re all progressing well and there were some bright spots. There’s just a lot to clean up.”

Kick off for the 2022 season is 175 days away. The Tigers will take on Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA on September 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shaunna Reynolds and Austin Harrell
MBI lists person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide
Reality television personalities Towanda Braxton left, Trina Braxton and Traci Braxton attend...
Singer, reality star Traci Braxton dies at 50
Austin Harrell was listed as a person of interest in a double homicide in Newton County.
Person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide in custody
Cole's Law passed
Cole’s Law signed by Miss. Gov.
“... if I ever find out anybody has committed a crime against the elderly, I will come after...
Elderly, disabled veteran found in ‘squalid’ conditions; 5 accused of abuse, narcotics-related charges

Latest News

24 Hour Bike Ride Challenge
The Ride of Abdella
News 11 Sports
News 11 Sports
JSU's Keshuana Luckett holds up Jackson State's NCAA Tournament bid after the Tigers beat...
Jackson State’s women’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament again
Ed Abdella attempts 24 hour challenge to raise money for the West Lauderdale band and football...
Weather troubled Abdella’s 24 hour challenge but left a timeless impact on the community
UWA's men's basketball team starts season 10-2.
Tigers end their season in round one of NCAA DII south region tournament