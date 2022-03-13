Tigers testing QB’s during 2022 Red and White spring game

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Without veteran quarterback Jack McDaniels in the shot gun for the 2022 season, the Tigers got their first look at some of the potential QB’s to lead the way in the fall.

Jackson Abbott, Jake Corken, Gavin Griffin and Preston Rice all rotated in the quarterback position.

“We’ve got three really that are battling and nobody has really jumped out and took the reigns of it yet,” said head coach Brett Gilliland. “Preston Rice, Gavin Griffin and Jake Corkren are all battling for it. Jackson Abbot is doing a good job for it as well. It’s still a battle. It’s very much competition. They are all doing somethings well. They all have to command the offense and move drives down the field a little bit bitter and that’s not always on them. But obviously in the quarterback position it gets the praise and the blame a lot. They are all doing some good things. Just ready to see who is going to rise above the rest of them.”

There were a few fans out in the stadium for the game. The action kicked off around 10 A.M. and finished around 12:30 P.M.

Coach Gilliland said, “It was not the best weather. You know, the sun was out but it was really cold and windy but I thought we handled that well. I though we competed at times. The best thing about it. Like I just told them, we’ve got a lot to clean up and we’ve got two more practices to do that. There was a lot of good things that happened but there’s a lot of things we’ll be able to teach on and grow. But the new guys that have just joined us, we’ve got a lot of new guys in different spots so they’re all progressing well and there were some bright spots. There’s just a lot to clean up.”

Kick off for the 2022 season is 175 days away. The Tigers will take on Morehouse College in Atlanta, GA on September 3rd.

