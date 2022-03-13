Weather troubled Abdella’s 24 hour challenge but left a timeless impact on the community

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale history teacher, Ed Abdella set out at 8 A.M. Friday morning with ever intention to ride his bike for 24 hours straight.

Band senior and former student of Mr. Abdella’s, Sara Collier said, “Mr. Abdella is just like, he’s one of those guys you never really know what he is going to do.”

No matter how crazy it sounded, Mr. Abdella got off to the races with his students and fellow faculty members cheering him on as he was riding to raise money for the West Lauderdale band and football team.

“it’s a lot more than what he usually does but it’s pretty impressive for the age he is at,” said Abdella’s son, Hayes Abdella.

In the first hour Abdella was averaging 17.1 miles per hour. He dropped down to 16.6 miles per hour after that. But from sun up to sun down the teacher had nothing but support.

The Knights band was out playing music, holding up signs and cheering and even helping to direct traffic to keep Mr. Abdella safe.

Band senior, Max Hodgins said, “I think it’s very important that he thinks of our band so highly to make sure that we do great in the future.”

Abdella had some cycling friends join him on his ride to keep him company. His goal was to get close to 400 miles. The journey was a true mind over matter challenge that left an impact on all those who he was racing for.

“I especially love that he decided to include the band,” said Collier. “He doesn’t have any children in the band. He has no reason to do it other than the kindness of his heart and that he loves his students that are in the band.”

Unfortunately around 11 p.m. the wind in Collinsville picked up and was blowing at 20 mile per hour. The wind-chill dropped down to 27 degrees. Out of the safety for Mr. Abdella and those who were outside supporting him, they decided to stop the ride.

“They told me that I would get hypothermia if I kept going because I was soaking wet. I got 238 miles in 15 hours so hopefully that will raise a little bit of money.”

Even though Ed Abdella was not able to finish the challenge he is already trying to make up for it by planning to do it again near the summer time. He is thankful for all those who have pledged and who supported him on his ride.

