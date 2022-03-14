Another freeze warning for East Mississippi and West Alabama Sunday night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is not deja vu, our areas are under another freeze warning Sunday night into Monday morning. For East Mississippi those included is the same other than the omission of Wayne County, the lowest it could get is 28 degrees. In West Alabama Choctaw and Clarke County are not included but it could get even colder, as low as 26 degrees. As far as local lows go, we are all obviously below freezing, Meridian will get as low as 30 degrees, Philadelphia will match Meridian, and Livingston will dip as low as 29. When it gets below freezing it is important to remember to dress accordingly, protect your three Ps (pets, plants, and pipes), and monitor your space heaters.

Sunday night, other than the freeze, will be calm pleasant without rain to worry about. In the overnight hours we will drop very quick from the high of 61 degrees that we saw earlier. Once the sunset at about 7 PM the temperature drops by 10 degrees to 42 at 10 PM. From there the temps will make their decent into the 30s and hover around freezing for most of the morning until the sun comes up on Monday.

Speaking of Monday, we will go from freezing to in the morning to a high of 68 degrees around 4 PM. It will be a quick run into the 60s hitting that between 11 AM and noon. Welcoming more of a return of Spring weather. It just so happens that the first day of Spring is exactly one week away, Sunday the 20th.

For you almanac keepers out there we were one degree off our low record for March 13th. The low of 25 degrees was just one up on the record of 24 in 1932 and 10 degrees below the average of 45 degrees. In fact, we spent 10 hours below freezing from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

For the rest of the week the return of rain comes on Tuesday at 70%, you can expect showers and down pours. The return of the 70s returns on Wednesday at 73 degrees and we stay in the low 70s to warmer for the foreseeable future. Those potential storms on Friday are much less likely now. Friday now has a 40% chance for rain, more than likely rain with some thunder.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.