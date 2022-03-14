Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report March 14, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JARROD BOYKIN19829864 PLEASANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, ALSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SHOPLIFTING X 6 - WALMART
TRESPASSING X 6 - WALMART
SHEA YATES19962616 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
MARCUS WRIGHT1975609 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ASHLEY D WHITAKER19914842 CR 320 ENTERPRISE, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
BRIAN BOLER19802024 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSMALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FREDDRIKUS D WATSON19923318 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT
THEA LOVERTICH19893509 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
JAQUARION L STEWART20032217 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 14, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:57 AM on March 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 49thAvenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:09 AM on March 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1stAvenue East. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 5:16 PM on March 11, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of North Hills Street.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:50 PM on March 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

