City of Meridian Arrest Report March 14, 2022
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JARROD BOYKIN
|1982
|9864 PLEASANT HILL RD GILBERTOWN, AL
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
SHOPLIFTING X 6 - WALMART
TRESPASSING X 6 - WALMART
|SHEA YATES
|1996
|2616 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|MARCUS WRIGHT
|1975
|609 38TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|ASHLEY D WHITAKER
|1991
|4842 CR 320 ENTERPRISE, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
|BRIAN BOLER
|1980
|2024 39TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|FREDDRIKUS D WATSON
|1992
|3318 DAVIS ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|THEA LOVERTICH
|1989
|3509 50TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|JAQUARION L STEWART
|2003
|2217 25TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI OTHER
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 14, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:57 AM on March 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 49thAvenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
Auto Burglary
At 7:09 AM on March 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1stAvenue East. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
At 5:16 PM on March 11, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of North Hills Street.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 10:50 PM on March 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.