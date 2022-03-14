City of Meridian Arrest Report March 14, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:57 AM on March 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1400 block of 49thAvenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

Auto Burglary

At 7:09 AM on March 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1stAvenue East. Entry was gained through a window.

Residential Burglary

At 5:16 PM on March 11, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 1300 block of North Hills Street.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 10:50 PM on March 11, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 4500 block of Paulding Street. One residence was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.