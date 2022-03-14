Advertisement

Coach Purcell throws first pitch at the Dude

New Mississippi State women's basketball head coach, Sam Purcell, throws out the first pitch at...
New Mississippi State women's basketball head coach, Sam Purcell, throws out the first pitch at Dudy Noble Field in State's game against Princeton.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:59 PM CDT
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Less than 24 hours after Mississippi State athletics announced, Sam Purcell, as the new women’s basketball head coach, Purcell was throwing out the first pitch of Mississippi State’s game against Princeton.

The new coach had an introductory press conference for the media where he said he was already looking forward to getting to work but knows he has work to finish in Louisville first.

“For me you can imagine what madness is for me and my family,” said Purcell. “But I could not ask for a better situation for us because this is unbelievably a special place. I’m leaving a special place in Louisville... I had a hard talk with my team yesterday that you know, I never had in mind that I wanted to leave somewhere but you know Mississippi State called and when you have a great opportunity in front of you, you don’t wait.”

Purcell has an overall coaching record of 495-193. He is an Auburn grad who is from the south so he said being here feels like home.

Coach Purcell and coach Lemonis spent some time at Louisville together.

