Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue

By Tom Williams
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The wife of a local volunteer fire chief is on the long road to recovery after suffering a brain aneurysm two weeks ago. Now, the community is coming together and doing its part for Lauren Pogue.

“When we heard the call go out, our hearts sank because we knew something bad was wrong,” said Martin volunteer firefighter, Al Davis.

The Martin Volunteer Fire Department is rallying around its chief and his family.

On March 2, Chief Jeremy Pogue’s wife, Lauren Pogue, had a medical emergency and was flown to St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. It all began when she had a headache.

“They knew something was wrong. Eventually she passed out,” said Lauren’s brother-in-law, Aaron Pogue. “Jeremy suspected a brain bleed and that’s exactly what it was. She had a subarachnoid hemorrhage.”

The first procedure didn’t work, so they had to take a more invasive approach. Everyone in the first responder community has been right there for them.

“The whole department is a family. It’s kind of like a brother or sister needing help. We’re going to look out for them and help them,” Davis said.

Jeremy has been a certified firefighter since 2007 and a volunteer firefighter since high school. He’s currently a flight paramedic with PHI and the chief of Martin Volunteer Fire Department. We’ve featured Jeremy on First Responders and even talked with Lauren in 2016. She too worked on an ambulance before they had children. They’re all about public service and giving back.

“They’re always involved with things like Love Out Loud,” Aaron Pogue explained. “They are involved with Operation Christmas Child every year. They go to Atlanta and work in the factory. They always give. At this point, they’re reaping from the community what they’ve sown.”

Donations have come from as far as Australia. The thoughts and prayers have come from all over the world.

“Prayers are the most invaluable thing we have right now. Don’t take a thing for granted,” Aaron said. “This week is spring break for a lot of kids. Enjoy time with your family. We have no idea what tomorrow holds.”

If you would like to help, there are many ways to do so. You may visit the Praying for the Pogues Facebook page. There are raffles, locations to donate money and an upcoming auction.

