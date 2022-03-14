Crimenet 03_14_22

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Jeremy Vann Goforth.

Goforth is a 40-year-old White male who stands approximately 5′ 9″ in height, weighing 220 pounds.

He is wanted on a bench warrant out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County, where he has been charged with attempted grand larceny.

If you know where Goforth can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.