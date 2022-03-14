Diamond Dawgs Clinch Sweep Over Princeton

STARKVILLE – No. 23 Mississippi State (10-7) completed a series sweep over Princeton (0-11) with a pair of wins in a doubleheader on Sunday (March 13) a Dudy Noble Field in Starkville.

The Diamond Dawgs won the first game by a score of 3-2 before clinching the series sweep with a 9-1 victory in seven innings in game two of the twin bill.

Game 1: Mississippi State 3, Princeton 2

Mississippi State fell behind 1-0 in the first inning on Sunday, but the Dawgs scored two in the third, one in the sixth and held on in the ninth after Princeton cut the lead to one to secure the victory.

Parker Stinnett (3-0) started on the mound and earned his second win of the week and third of the season. Stinnett tied a career-high with 12 strikeouts and allowed just one run on four hits in 6.0 innings of work.

Kellum Clark and Brad Cumbest each had two hits in the contest, while Slate Alford, Hunter Hines and Logan Tanner drove in State’s three runs.

Brandon Smith came on in relief in the seventh and struck out one while not allowing a hit in 1.1 innings. Cam Tullar closed out the eighth inning and allowed a run on two hits to start the ninth before Brooks Auger, Jackson Fristoe and Mikey Tepper each record an out apiece in the ninth.

Princeton starter Andrew D’Alessio (0-1) was charged with the loss after walking six and allowing three runs on four hits in 7.0 innings. Caden MacDonald came on in the eighth and pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

Game 2: Mississippi State 9, Princeton 1

The Diamond Dawgs got on the board early in game two of the doubleheader with one run in the first followed by a six-run second inning that eventually led to a 9-1 win over Princeton in the series finale.

Kellum Clark continued his hot streak at the plate with a 3-for-3 day, including a double and two-run home run. RJ Yeager was 2-for-4 at the dish with a double and two runs driven in, while Hunter Hines drove in two RBIs and scored a pair in a 1-for-4 effort.

Cade Smith (3-0) started on the mound for the Dawgs and earned his third win of the season after striking out seven and holding Princeton scoreless on two hits in 5.0 innings. Pico Kohn came on in relief in the sixth and allowed a solo home run for Princeton’s only run of the game, while Cole Cheatham closed out the victory with two strikeouts and a walk in the seventh.

Princeton starter Tom Chmielewski (0-2) was charged with the loss after allowing seven runs – six earned – on five hits and three walks in 2.0 innings. Patrick Jarvis came on in relief and allowed two runs on three hits in 2.1 innings, while Max Zdimal, Jason Ramirez and Keith Gabrielson combined to hold State scoreless over the final 1.2 innings.

The upcoming midweek home game between MSU and Binghamton has been moved up one day and will now be played on Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m. CT in Starkville. Tickets for the game originally scheduled for Tuesday will be valid for Monday’s contest.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.