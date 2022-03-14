Advertisement

Heavy rain likely on Tuesday

Rain can fall heavily at times on Tuesday.
Rain can fall heavily at times on Tuesday.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More rain is on the way. It will arrive in time for a soggy and slippery Tuesday morning drive.

Clouds will begin increasing this evening. A stray shower becomes possible by midnight as we cool to the mid-to-upper 50s. Rain will increase after 3 AM. The Tuesday morning drive can be slow and wet, so be sure to give yourself some extra time to get to work. The low temperature will be near 53 degrees. Rain will fall throughout much of Tuesday. We’ll warm to the mid-to-upper 50s by noon. Rain will end from west to east from 2 PM through 5 PM. We should be able to manage a high temperature of 65 degrees after the rain ends.

Severe thunderstorms are not expected, but rain can fall heavily at times. Rainfall amounts will average between one and two inches with some local variation possible.

Lingering clouds and a few showers are possible on Wednesday. The sun will be back on Thursday, and we’ll warm toward 80 degrees in the afternoon. Another cold front will arrive Thursday night, so more rain is likely to fall on Friday morning.

This weekend will be dry and warm with highs in the 70s. Clouds will begin increasing on Monday ahead of a storm system on track to arrive next Tuesday with rain and thunder.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Harrell was listed as a person of interest in a double homicide in Newton County.
Person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide in custody
Lauren and Jeremy Pogue.
Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue
Ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized Mar. 10 in what may be the largest-ever meth bust in...
Three arrested in large meth bust in Clarke County
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
Police say a child's body was discovered in a home in Merced, California, several days after...
Man wanted after child’s body found in California home

Latest News

Upper 60s expected this afternoon
Nice weather for Pi Day!
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 14th, 2022
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - March 14th, 2022
A 75-person crew was sent to Georgia to assist with power restoration after storms passed...
Mississippi Power sends storm team to assist Georgia Power restoration
The lowest you see here is 29 but temperatures could dip as low as 26 degrees in some areas.
Another freeze warning for East Mississippi and West Alabama Sunday night