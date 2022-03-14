Heavy rain likely on Tuesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - More rain is on the way. It will arrive in time for a soggy and slippery Tuesday morning drive.

Clouds will begin increasing this evening. A stray shower becomes possible by midnight as we cool to the mid-to-upper 50s. Rain will increase after 3 AM. The Tuesday morning drive can be slow and wet, so be sure to give yourself some extra time to get to work. The low temperature will be near 53 degrees. Rain will fall throughout much of Tuesday. We’ll warm to the mid-to-upper 50s by noon. Rain will end from west to east from 2 PM through 5 PM. We should be able to manage a high temperature of 65 degrees after the rain ends.

Severe thunderstorms are not expected, but rain can fall heavily at times. Rainfall amounts will average between one and two inches with some local variation possible.

Lingering clouds and a few showers are possible on Wednesday. The sun will be back on Thursday, and we’ll warm toward 80 degrees in the afternoon. Another cold front will arrive Thursday night, so more rain is likely to fall on Friday morning.

This weekend will be dry and warm with highs in the 70s. Clouds will begin increasing on Monday ahead of a storm system on track to arrive next Tuesday with rain and thunder.

