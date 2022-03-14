Advertisement

Hosemann proposes temporary suspension of gas tax

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann called for a six-month suspension of the state’s 18.4 cents per gallon gas tax to combat record-level inflation. He said reducing what Mississippians are paying at the pump is direct and immediate relief.

Entities that receive a diversion from the gas tax would be made whole through the Capital Expense Fund under the lieutenant governor’s plan. Hosemann said suspending the gas tax for six months would cost about $215 million.

Hosemann also said the gas tax suspension would not impact the state’s Emergency Road and Bridge Repair (ERBR) Program because legislation passed earlier this year to add an additional $300 million for critical infrastructure.

