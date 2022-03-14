Lady Cats announce championship parade

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian high school announces the Lady Cats championship parade will take place on April 8th at four in the afternoon.

The parade is to celebrate the Meridian high lady cats for winning the MHSAA 6A title and being the first Lady Cat basketball team to win the state championship.

The parade is set to take place in downtown Meridian.

