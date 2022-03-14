Advertisement

Lady Cats announce championship parade

By Shahji Adam
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian high school announces the Lady Cats championship parade will take place on April 8th at four in the afternoon.

The parade is to celebrate the Meridian high lady cats for winning the MHSAA 6A title and being the first Lady Cat basketball team to win the state championship.

The parade is set to take place in downtown Meridian.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Harrell was listed as a person of interest in a double homicide in Newton County.
Person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide in custody
Lauren and Jeremy Pogue.
Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue
Ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized Mar. 10 in what may be the largest-ever meth bust in...
Three arrested in large meth bust in Clarke County
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
Police say a child's body was discovered in a home in Merced, California, several days after...
Man wanted after child’s body found in California home

Latest News

The Meridian high Wildcats beat the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans 16-1 at Meridian Community...
Wildcats best Trojans at MCC 16-1
The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson gets congratulations from teammates after his solo home...
With Freeman a free agent, Braves get star 1B Olson from A’s
Sideline View by Dale McKee