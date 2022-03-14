Advertisement

Local investor weighs in on market volatility

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Gas prices in the United States hit an all-time high last week, with an average of $4.10 per gallon nationwide.

With the war in Ukraine continuing, combined with surging inflation and rising interesting rates, how is this affecting your investments, such as a 401-K?

John McRae, of Raymond James Investments, said the financial markets have been more volatile the past month than the previous three. However, solid, long-term investments almost always weather the storms.

”There’s an old saying on Wall Street that in uncertain times you do certain things,” said McRae, a senior financial advisor. “That’s why you buy good quality and good diversity and you give it time. If you stick to those things over time, you’ll do well. Number one, don’t panic. You have to go back through your portfolio and make sure you’ve got what you need to have. Ask yourself if you think that’s something that will be there five years from now and continue to increase their earnings? If the answer is yes, the best thing is, don’t do anything. Just stick with it.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed Monday with a gain of one point.

