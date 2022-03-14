Graveside services for Louise Greene Wheeler, 85, of Knoxville, Tennessee, will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 1 P.M. at Siloam Cemetery with Rev. Walter Austin Mason officiating.

Mrs. Louise passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born August 28, 1936, in York, Alabama, to Walter Albert Greene and Everette Fort Greene.

Louise was a graduate of the University of Alabama where she received her Bachelor’s Degree.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Keith Richard Wheeler; and two sisters, Alatha Mason and Lynda Ann Allen.

Survivors include her son, Terrin “Terry” Wheeler of Knoxville, TN; a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, and great-great nephews, and friends.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.