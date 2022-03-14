Advertisement

MCC baseball splits series against Mississippi Delta

Eagles struggle in game two to Mississippi Delta.
Eagles struggle in game two to Mississippi Delta.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles opened up conference action when they hosted Mississippi Delta in a double header on Saturday.

The Eagles dominated in game one taking down Mississippi Delta 11-4.

Game two the Eagles would lead 2-0 until the top of the 5th. MCC would allow Mississippi Delta to score 11 runs in the 5th.

Brock Butler and Bo Gatlin would both hit home runs in the bottom of the 5th to try to rally their offense but it would not be enough to lead a comeback.

The Eagles drop game two 13-4.

“You let your guard down even a little bit against anybody, just the game in general, it could get away from you quick and get you beat,” said head coach Dillon Sudduth. “We tip our caps to Delta they did a really good job. They completely out coached us and out played us in game two. Hopefully we learn from it and get back at it Wednesday against (Mississippi) Gulf Coast.”

The Eagles take on Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department and the Quitman Police Department are still on scene...
Woman murdered in Quitman, three men in custody
Lauren and Jeremy Pogue.
Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue
Ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized Mar. 10 in what may be the largest-ever meth bust in...
Three arrested in large meth bust in Clarke County
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 14, 2022

Latest News

The Meridian high Wildcats beat the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans 16-1 at Meridian Community...
Wildcats best Trojans at MCC 16-1
The Saints have joined the Carolina Panthers in making a trade offer to acquire quarterback...
Saints have made trade offer for Texans QB Deshaun Watson, report says
Meridian high school announces the Lady Cats championship parade will take place on April 8th...
Lady Cats announce championship parade
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson gets congratulations from teammates after his solo home...
With Freeman a free agent, Braves get star 1B Olson from A’s
Sideline View by Dale McKee