MCC baseball splits series against Mississippi Delta

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles opened up conference action when they hosted Mississippi Delta in a double header on Saturday.

The Eagles dominated in game one taking down Mississippi Delta 11-4.

Game two the Eagles would lead 2-0 until the top of the 5th. MCC would allow Mississippi Delta to score 11 runs in the 5th.

Brock Butler and Bo Gatlin would both hit home runs in the bottom of the 5th to try to rally their offense but it would not be enough to lead a comeback.

The Eagles drop game two 13-4.

“You let your guard down even a little bit against anybody, just the game in general, it could get away from you quick and get you beat,” said head coach Dillon Sudduth. “We tip our caps to Delta they did a really good job. They completely out coached us and out played us in game two. Hopefully we learn from it and get back at it Wednesday against (Mississippi) Gulf Coast.”

The Eagles take on Mississippi Gulf Coast on Wednesday starting at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.