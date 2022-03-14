Funeral services for Mr. Roland Edward Kyle will begin at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverend Keith Bogan officiating. Interment will follow at Enterprise Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Kyle, 76, of Enterprise, passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Roland retired after 50 plus years of service in the electrical supply business, finishing his career at Sequel Electrical Supply, where he was a branch manager at the time of his retirement in April of 2021. He was an avid musician and fan of Elvis; he and many of his friends performed as Four Times The Blues, where he played keyboard for many years all over MS and AL. In his spare time Roland enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandkids, who referred to him as “Poppy”, and his family. He was a tried and true Bulldog Fan and supporter of Mississippi State University Sports. He was a member of the Thunderbird Nest Car Club and also attended Enterprise Baptist Church.

Roland is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Linda Kay Kyle; two daughters, Angela Kyle Hale (Adam) and Mary Ann Kyle; his son, Bryan E. Kyle; four grandchildren, Madison Keenan, Zachary Kyle, Brookley Kyle, and Kylee Keenan; his sister-in-law, Marcella Kyle, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mr. Kyle is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Kyle; his parents, James R. Kyle and Ruth Tate Kyle; and his brother, Robert R. Kyle.

Pallbearers will be Alan Harper, John Porter, Ryan McLemore, Heath McLemore, Tyler Cooper, and Bill Hicks with Tommy Duncan and the Employees of Sequel Electrical Supply serving as honorary pallbearers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com.

The Kyle family will receive guests from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at the funeral home.

