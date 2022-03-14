Advertisement

Mrs. Betty Joyce Thompson Stewart

By WTOK Staff
Mar. 14, 2022
Mrs. Betty Joyce Thompson Stewart passed away on March 13, 2022 at her home in Columbus, Mississippi. Graveside services will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Coker’s Chapel Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Joyce was born in the Vimville Community of Lauderdale County on August 9, 1935. She graduated from Vimville High School in 1953.

Joyce devoted her life to teaching many generations of children at Main Street Presbyterian Preschool in Columbus. She considered it a ministry and cherished each child she came in contact with for the 36 years she taught.

She is survived by a son, Ken Stewart (Susie), grandchildren, Kelsey Kolb (Chris) and Stephanie Covington (Mark), a great grandchild, Blake Covington, and loving nieces and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Eula and Joseph Brown Thompson, husband of 59 years, Kenneth Warren Stewart, Sr, and a twin sister, Barbara Jean Roberts.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coker’s Chapel Cemetery Fund, 3042 Jeff Davis School Road, Meridian, Mississippi 39301.

Pallbearers will be Mark Covington, Blake Covington, Chris Kolb, and Bill Wilkerson.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

