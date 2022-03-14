MSU Men’s Hoops Meets Virginia In NIT Round Of 32

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State’s men’s basketball program captured its fourth consecutive postseason appearance when postseason tournaments have been played as the Bulldogs will take on Virginia from the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Sunday by the NIT Selection Committee.

The Bulldogs (18-15) and Cavaliers (19-13) will meet during Wednesday’s NIT Round of 32. Tip time is slated for 6 p.m. CT from the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia due to the start of the Humphrey Coliseum renovation. The game will be televised by ESPN2 and streamed online courtesy of the Watch ESPN APP.

Mississippi State and Virginia are paired with North Texas from Conference USA and Texas State from the Sun Belt Conference in its four-team pod. The two winners will advance to the NIT Round of 16 on either March 19 or 20.

The winner from State’s four-team pod is paired with No. 1 seed Oklahoma, No. 4 seed Colorado, No. 5 St. Bonaventure and No. 8 seed Missouri State. The NIT Quarterfinals are set for March 22-23 followed by the 2022 NIT Final Four which returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City on March 29 and March 31.

Mississippi State is one of 10 SEC programs in postseason action. The Bulldogs are joined by Florida, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt in the NIT, while Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, LSU and Tennessee received bids to the NCAA Tournament.

In total, Mississippi State has notched 13 postseason appearances during the 2000s. The Bulldogs were the 2021 NIT Runner-Up and have made the 2018 NIT Final Four under head coach Ben Howland.

