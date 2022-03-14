Advertisement

Nice weather for Pi Day!

Upper 60s expected this afternoon
Upper 60s expected this afternoon(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today is March 14th (or 3/14), and it’s also known as Pi Day in honor of the mathematical constant 3.14. So, it’s a great day to eat pie to pay tribute to this math focused day. Thankfully, the weather looks good in case you want to go out for pie this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 60s. After a very cold weekend (especially in the mornings), today’s weather will be a nice warm-up.

There could be some isolated showers by this evening, but rain becomes more likely overnight heading into Tuesday. So, make sure to carry an umbrella before heading out on Tuesday morning. There will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain throughout the morning and into the early afternoon, then the rain slacks up through the late afternoon & evening. However, an upper-level closed Low will slowly meander over our area into Wednesday morning. This will keep clouds and a few light showers in our forecast for the first part of your Hump Day. Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will manage to reach the mid-upper 60s, and rainfall estimates will total around one inch.

Thursday, expect dry weather as temps jump into the upper 70s. Friday, more 70s are on deck, but showers & storms return as our next storm system moves into the region. A cold front will cross our area Friday night, and it’ll leave a dry & stable atmosphere for our weekend plans. Highs for Saturday will cool down into the upper 60s with seasonable 70s returning by Sunday.

