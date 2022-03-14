Advertisement

Ole Miss number 1 in nation in new D1Baseball poll

Ole Miss plays host to the 2021 Oxford Regional in the NCAA baseball tournament.
Ole Miss plays host to the 2021 Oxford Regional in the NCAA baseball tournament.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels are at the top of the nation.

That’s according to this week’s D1Baseball poll.

Ole Miss usurped Texas as the top team in the nation after a 3-1 week.

Ole Miss is now 13-2 on the season.

The Rebs will head to a midweek bout with Southeastern Louisiana before beginning their SEC schedule with a weekend series at Auburn.

