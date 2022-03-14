Ole Miss number 1 in nation in new D1Baseball poll

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels are at the top of the nation.

That’s according to this week’s D1Baseball poll.

Ole Miss usurped Texas as the top team in the nation after a 3-1 week.

Ole Miss is now 13-2 on the season.

The Rebs will head to a midweek bout with Southeastern Louisiana before beginning their SEC schedule with a weekend series at Auburn.

