Pocket Museum introduces new Ukrainian character

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is introducing a new character to the Hub City.

The newest member to the museum is a mouse named Uncle Taras. He was designed by felt artist Julia Nevdaha , who lives in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Hattiesburg Convention Commission executive director Rick Taylor, said this is a great opportunity for people to look at the characters that have been created from around the world.

“He was created for the purpose of participating with the events that we have surrounding FestivalSouth here at the Pocket Museum and also at the nearby Saenger Theater,” Taylor said.

Taylor also said this is an important time to showcase the art that comes out of Ukraine.

“The little mascot visited last week the symphony at USM and (Mike) Lopinto and the producer of FestivalSouth,” Taylor said. “It’s just a promotion for FestivalSouth and also for the activities that will occur,” said Taylor.

According to Taylor, he hopes the new mascot will encourage the community to participate in the Pocket Museum’s upcoming art banner contest.

“These characters are meant to stimulate interest in the alley and to get people to come down again and again,” Taylor said. “It’s all about the people being able to participate in the alley, not just being able to see it. It’s also to let them produce some art and come see their own works down here.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.