Three arrested in large meth bust in Clarke County

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized Mar. 10 in what may be the largest-ever meth bust in Clarke County. The sheriff’s department said about 2,500 suspected counterfeit pills were also found.

Three arrests were made when a search warrant was served in Shubuta. Dejuan Ealie, 32, is charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance. Brandon Yates, 34, is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance Elias Lima, 31, is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance

Bond for Ealie was set at $350,000. Bond for Yates and Lima was set at $500.000.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics was assisted by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Department and East Mississippi Drug Task Force.

