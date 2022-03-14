Advertisement

Three arrested in large meth bust in Clarke County

By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - Ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized Mar. 10 in what may be the largest-ever meth bust in Clarke County. The sheriff’s department said about 2,500 suspected counterfeit pills were also found.

Three arrests were made when a search warrant was served in Shubuta.
Dejuan Ealie, 32, is charged with aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance.
Brandon Yates, 34, is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance
Elias Lima, 31, is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine, trafficking of a controlled substance

Bond for Ealie was set at $350,000. Bond for Yates and Lima was set at $500.000.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics was assisted by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, Newton County Sheriff’s Department and East Mississippi Drug Task Force.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Harrell was listed as a person of interest in a double homicide in Newton County.
Person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide in custody
Lauren and Jeremy Pogue.
Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
Police say a child's body was discovered in a home in Merced, California, several days after...
Man wanted after child’s body found in California home

Latest News

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department and the Quitman Police Department are still on scene...
Woman murdered in Quitman, three men in custody
Crowd at Sham Rockin’ Spring Break
Sham Rockin‘ Spring Break helps kick off week of vacation
Senate plans to revive postpartum Medicaid coverage bill
A new bill working its way through the Alabama Legislature will make it harder for a convicted...
Alabama lawmakers take aim at violent gun crimes with new bill
School’s out which means hundreds of people are hitting the roads and skies as they travel for...
Travel costs rising: What to expect when heading to the coast for Spring Break