Travel costs rising: What to expect when heading to the coast for Spring Break

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WTOK) - School’s out which means hundreds of people are hitting the roads and skies as they travel for Spring Break week.

But with inflation rates hitting a new high, vacation costs are hitting people’s wallets harder this year. News 11 talked to Beachball Properties owner, Hunter Harrelson, who said that’s not stopping travelers from taking a much-needed break down on the coast.

“It’s one of those things that you still want to go on vacation even if times are tough. You still save and you still have money put away for a vacation. So, we may have to get savvier as the property management people. If you’re not seeing the bookings, adjusting the rates appropriately. But right now, even with everything going on we’re still seeing a demand every day. We’re still seeing steady booking flow,” said Harrelson.

High fuel costs are not only impacting gas prices but plane tickets as well. Harrelson said while he was initially worried about the rising gas cost, ticket pricing could mean good news for rentals at the shore.

“If gas prices are doubling so are jet fuel prices which means planes are about to cost more. So, what made us great last year, being that we were an easy drive to market, where people weren’t flying to Mexico or Turks and Caicos or the Virgin Islands or anything like that may lean back into our corner this year because people don’t want to pay for a jet plane. They can stomach a couple of extra hundred dollars to drive to Alabama or the Gulf Coast,” said Harrelson.

And while the beach may be calling your name Harrelson asks for patience as labor shortages are still a crucial issue.

“Whether it be Meridian or somewhere in that area, labor shortages are real. We’re running into the same issue down here because we are a resort town. So, we’re working as hard as we can to get condos clean, get places clean. You know there are fewer and fewer servers out there so restaurants are doing the best they can. In the past, you dealt with an hour, hour and a half wait. Now it may be two hours. So, we just say bring your patience. We’re doing everything we can to make it a great and enjoyable experience,” said Harrelson.

Harrelson said book your trips early and directly through a property manager to save money.

