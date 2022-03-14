Violet McBride - April 25, 1937 to March 11, 2022

Services celebrating the life of Violet McBride will be held on Wednesday, March 16 at 1:00 PM in the sanctuary at Central United Methodist Church with Reverend Jimmy Cason officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Lawn Cemetery with Robert Barham Family Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.Vi peacefully entered into the arms of her Saviour in the early hours of March 11, 2022. She was born in Joanna, South Carolina on April 25, 1937. In 1955, Vi graduated from Clinton High School in Clinton, SC. In 1965, she married Billye Wayne “Bill” McBride, who was serving in the United States Navy. While in the military, they lived in South Carolina, Germany, Virginia, and Maryland. After retiring to the Meridian area, Vi worked in the budgeting office for the Search and Rescue division at the Navy Base and then as a career counselor for the Family Services Center. Upon retirement from civil service, she faithfully assisted her husband in various advocacy projects and political pursuits. “Mrs. Vi” served several stents as the receptionist for Central United Methodist Church. She also taught various Women’s Bible Study groups and her passion for prayer is the highlight of her Christian service. She mentored and taught women of all ages to become prayer warriors. Through Wesley House and Meridian Community College, she actively served in community tutoring programs. “Mrs. Vi” was loved for her warm smile greeting visitors on Sunday mornings and passing out “kisses” to adults and children.Survivors include her son, William “Billy” Gwinn (Amy); daughter, Dana Boyken; son, Hal Gwinn (Paula); step-daughter, Lesa Joyner (Darrel); grandchildren, Ashley Torrance (Gyasi), Bradley Gwinn, Austin Gwinn, Kayla Gwinn, Victoria Van Drunen (Jonathan), Kyle Boyken, Joshua Gwinn (Katie), Eric Joyner (Aimee), Ian Joyner (Jennifer), Alan Joyner, Ethan Joyner, Caleb Joyner, Jesse Joyner, Sam Joyner (Ashton), Emma Knight (Garrett), Abby Joyner, and Clare Joyner. She is also survived by 17 great grandchildren and her sister, Sue Entrekin (Mike).Vi was preceded in death by her husband, Billye Wayne “Bill” McBride, her father, William Thomas (Ruth), and her mother, Ruth Thomas, and a sister Marlene DeBerry (Vernon).Honorary pallbearers are the Central UMC Staff Members and the Russell Walton Sunday School Class.Pallbearers will be Bradley Gwinn, Austin Gwinn, Kyle Boyken, Jonathan Van Drunen, Joshua Gwinn, and Darrel Joyner.In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Women’s Ministry at Central United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 1706, Meridian, MS 39301).

Visitation will be Tuesday evening, March 15, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Robert Barham Funeral Home.

