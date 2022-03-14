Advertisement

WATCH: Construction crew helps wrangle 6-foot alligator in Florida

Caught on camera: a construction worker helped authorities wrangle a six-foot alligator in Florida. (SOURCE: WBBH)
By Gage Goulding
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTERO, Fla. (WBBH) – A construction crew worker helped authorities wrangle a 6-foot alligator in South Florida.

The dramatic gator capture was caught on camera.

At about 7 a.m., it was about time for Rodney Withers to punch the clock and get to work. He’s part of the team from Rose Pool & Spa building a fountain outside of the club at Via Rapallo in Estero.

Withers had gone to his car to get a quick drink when he says something told him to “look in the opposite direction.”

When he spun around, he saw his coworker. But that’s not all.

“I see on the floor this black shadow from the shoulders up of an alligator,” he said. “I’m ‘Hey! Hey! Hey! Hey!’ and when he looked I told him ‘Be careful, there’s a gator on the other side of your truck.’ When he come around the truck, the gator opened his mouth and you could see all his teeth.”

The crew, used to handling rocks, was then trying to figure out how to handle this nearly 6-foot-long gator who had plans of its own.

The gator then scurried to the back of a fountain, where it got stuck between a rock and a hard place, literally, with up being the only way out.

When deputies and a state gator trapper arrived on scene, it took the group every muscle to get the animal wrangled.

“I was pretty much standing here right above the gator,” Withers said. “I pulled him up, he went to turning and twirling. The only thing I could think about is what my daddy always told me: ‘Hold on like hell’.”

And he held on alright. After a fierce, 10-minute battle, the gator emerged from the void.

“You could tell he was injured, he was missing maybe three, four foot of his tail,” Withers said.

It took a few people, but they were able to haul the gator away where it was taken to a nearby farm.

Daniel Edwards, foreman at Rose Pool & Spa Construction, said the gator was off to a good home.

“Better than he had,” he said.

Back to work, Withers said he won’t forget this Friday anytime soon.

“To feel that power of him ... it was cool,” he said. “I enjoyed it. I might have to change jobs and go be a gator hunter.”

Copyright 2022 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Austin Harrell was listed as a person of interest in a double homicide in Newton County.
Person of interest in Newton Co. double homicide in custody
Lauren and Jeremy Pogue.
Community shows love and support for Lauren Pogue
Ten pounds of methamphetamine was seized Mar. 10 in what may be the largest-ever meth bust in...
Three arrested in large meth bust in Clarke County
Catherine Forkpa, 30, is charged with dependent adult abuse and intentional reckless abuse in...
Worker charged after woman froze to death at assisted living facility
Police say a child's body was discovered in a home in Merced, California, several days after...
Man wanted after child’s body found in California home

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks
The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department and the Quitman Police Department are still on scene...
Woman murdered in Quitman, three men in custody
Crowd at Sham Rockin’ Spring Break
Sham Rockin‘ Spring Break helps kick off week of vacation
Senate plans to revive postpartum Medicaid coverage bill
ESPN reported that after breaking his hip last month, Hall “had severe health complications...
WWE: Former pro wrestler Scott Hall has died