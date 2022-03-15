2022 AC2 Whitney L. Powell Memorial Citizen of the Year

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Navy and Marine Corps personnel at NAS Meridian not only serve our country but our community as well.

A few of those citizens were honored Tuesday for their service in the Queen City, in remembrance of a fallen sailor. NAS Meridian announced its 2022 AC2 Whitney L. Powell Memorial Military Citizen of the Year Award in a special ceremony at Weidmann’s.

The annual award recognizes enlisted military members who dedicate much of their personal time to community service while they are stationed at NAS Meridian. Craig Palmer and Isabella Tesch were both nominated, with Palmer winning the award.

“I was just honored to accept it. I’ve been here about two years at NAS Meridian. I just grew to love the people. The community’s great. And I just wanted to outreach more. People show support for me, and I wanted to express that back out to the community.”

“I was kind of surprised. I didn’t even know I was put up for it at first. I like getting the students out because it being Meridian, not much is going on, and to keep them occupied with something that can benefit them and benefit the community, honestly, has been great. And I like being a part of that.”

In 2013, the award was named in honor of Whitney Powell, a well-known sailor who was extremely active in the community. Powell died in a car accident Feb. 7, 2013.

“It’s a great honor. Powell doing the c-sad. Establishing it and knowing that it’s still going strong on the base to this day. It’s just a great honor to follow in her steps and to be recognized as someone as great as she was,” said Palmer.

“It’s amazing that we can connect the community and the Navy together. We get the opportunity to do that because it doesn’t happen everywhere and is very unique, I think,” said Tesch.

Awards were also presented to the Sailor, Marine, and instructor pilot of the year.

