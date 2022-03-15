2nd suspect arrested in deaths of 2-year-old boy and 25-year-old man in Tuscaloosa Co.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - People in Tuscaloosa are reeling over the horrible murders of two people over the weekend with one of the victims being a 2-year-old little boy.

On Monday, Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit said 19-year-old Tyrese Laquon Bell was charged with two counts of murder. Kennedy said those charges could be upgraded.

A second suspect was arrested Monday night. The suspect is under the age of 18 and will be charged with Capital Murder.

According to Kennedy, others could also be charged in the case.

Authorities said they were looking for three people they considered ‘persons of interest’ and they have located two of them, including Bell and a female who investigators determined was not involved with the case. Officers are still looking for Deantwone Dante Long (aka Lil 30).

“The murder of a two year old child,” said Violent Crimes Task Force Commander Jack Kennedy.

Kennedy kept his emotions in check but it was clear he was angry over the murders of two innocent people. 25-year-old Marcus Winston, junior, and 2-year-old Ashton Jones who was identified by his grandparents at their home on 19th Street.

“I can’t stress enough the entire resources of law enforcement in this county have been marshalled all night and we’ll continue throughout the day to bring justice to this case,” said Kennedy.

It happened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon at 3028 19th Street. Investigators say a white car or sedan with three or four people inside drove by and fired several rounds, striking Winston and Jones. The two were unrelated.

“We have information to believe they may have been present and I’m not going to go any further there,” he said.

District Two Councilwoman Raevan Howard said, “Yesterday, I received a call I don’t like to receive that as an elected official these calls are hard in our community whether it’s an older person or a younger person.” The double murder took place in Howard’s district.

The motive remains unclear. Winston and Jones became homicides number 5 and 6 for the year in Tuscaloosa.

“We’re asking for the public’s help in finding them,” said Kennedy.

Although it’s early in the investigation, Commander Jack Kennedy says this could very well become a capital murder case.

“Anyone who intentionally involved in the killing of a two year old or utilizes a vehicle to commit a murder is a capital,” said Kennedy.

Jack Kennedy says the ages of the persons of interest range from teenage years to early 20s.

