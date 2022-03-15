BSB: Stinnett Named National Pitcher of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – One day after being named the Co-SEC Pitcher of the Week, Mississippi State’s Parker Stinnett has been named the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of the Week following a pair of standout performances for the Diamond Dawgs last week.

Stinnett led all SEC pitchers last week with 24 strikeouts in 11.0 innings pitched after starting twice in a span of six days. The junior registered a career-high 12 strikeouts twice this past week, including in just his second career start, as MSU defeated #11 Texas Tech, 11-5, in Biloxi. The Oxford, Miss., native posted a 2-0 record in two starts and held opposing hitters to a .125 average, while allowing just one extra-base hit to help lead State to a 4-1 week.

Stinnett currently leads the MSU pitching staff with 36 strikeouts in 17.2 innings on the season, while opposing hitters are batting .200 against the junior, who has a 3.57 ERA and 3-0 record in six appearances for the Dawgs.

