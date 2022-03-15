City of Meridian Arrest Report March 15, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JERRY L MITCHELL
|1956
|5231 DAVCIDSON RD MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
|JACOBY M DUNNIGAN
|1992
|1819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
|JORDEN ANDREWS
|1994
|1200 61ST CT MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|JATERIO M MCKEE
|1993
|4112 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
RESISTING ARREST
|JOHN S RICHARDS
|1963
|2702 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|CODY E JIMERSON
|1984
|4515 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN,M S
|TELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|RONNIE L PEARSON
|1993
|11538 OLD HWY 80W LOT B MERIDIAN,M S
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 15, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 5:46 AM on March 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36thAvenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
