City of Meridian Arrest Report March 15, 2022

Daily Docket 6(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JERRY L MITCHELL19565231 DAVCIDSON RD MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
JACOBY M DUNNIGAN19921819 12TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTELEPHONE HARASSMENT
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
RESISTING ARREST
JORDEN ANDREWS19941200 61ST CT MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
JATERIO M MCKEE19934112 19TH ST MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
RESISTING ARREST
JOHN S RICHARDS19632702 10TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
CODY E JIMERSON19844515 STATE BLVD MERIDIAN,M STELEPHONE HARASSMENT
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
RONNIE L PEARSON199311538 OLD HWY 80W LOT B MERIDIAN,M SSIMPLE ASSAULT

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 14, 2022 at 6:00 AM to March 15, 2022, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 5:46 AM on March 15, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 4300 block of 36thAvenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

